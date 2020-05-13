|
Opal Mae Martin
Salem - Opal Mae Martin, a resident of Salem, Oregon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 11. 2020. She was born Opal Mae Dunham April, 2, 1919 in Kilgore, Nebraska. In 1924 her family began their move west in a covered wagon. For a time they lived on the Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota before moving to Mossyrock, WA when she was nine years old. Opal invited Jesus Christ into her life at the age of eleven. She graduated from Napavine High School and later from Multnomah School of the Bible. She married George P. Martin Jr. in 1943 and they enjoyed 69 years together before he passed away in 2012. George and Opal spent their early life together starting rural churches in Central Washington. Their family years were spent in Cave Junction, Oregon where they were co-owners of Illivale Farms. For 30 years they raised Registered Holsteins and exhibited championship cattle. Opal and George continued to serve the Lord together in their local church, and later in retirement worked with Nursing Home Ministries for 19 years. Opal also taught Release Time classes in the public schools for 30 years. Opal was an amazing mother and grandmother. She began every day reading her Bible and praying for others. She was a skilled seamstress, cook, excelled in quilting, furniture refinishing, gardening and hospitality. Her talents and creativity were a blessing to many. At 101, she was still blessing others with her kind and compassionate heart. In return, she was deeply loved by many and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son, Rev. Roger Martin (Clarice) Redmond, WA. and daughter Rhoda (Steve) Hunter, Salem, OR. Grandchildren, Aaron (Elisa) Hunter, Melissa (Matt) Gill, Sarah (Brian) Perkins and Andrew (Jodie) Martin and 10 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband George, and oldest son, George H. Martin.
One year ago Opal was honored at her 100th birthday party which was celebrated by a host of family and friends. No memorial service is planned due to corona virus restrictions. Please leave online condolences at weddle-funeral.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 13 to May 17, 2020