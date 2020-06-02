Orbelia Ramos Robinson



Salem - Orbelia Ramos Robinson passed away May 22, 2020. She was born Feb 17, 1931 in Cambará, Paraná Brazil.



She met Donald E. Robinson, was married, and moved to Oakland California in 1963. While Don was employed with Kaiser, they traveled and lived abroad in Brazil and England. Later on Orbelia pursued a degree in Botany from the University of California. She then worked as a botanist for the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco where she studied the flora of China. Don and Orbelia loved to cruise and spent many vacations together cruising the world. In retirement they moved to Piedmont, CA and remodeled and landscaped a house together.



Following Don's passing, Orbelia moved to Salem, Oregon to be closer to family and resided at Capital Manor.



Their children include Otavio Rodrigues Lima, Linda Robinson, Ken (Michelle) Robinson and Teresa (Mark) Luttenberger. Grandchildren: James (Ashley) Robinson, Lynn (Juan) Farís, and Kathryn Lima. Great grandchildren: Kenny Robinson and Katia Farís.



Family would like to thank the staff at Capital Manor for the loving care they gave Orbelia. We sincerely appreciate all that they did for her.









