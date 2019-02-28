|
Osie Nell VanSanten
Turner - Osie Nell VanSanten died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 14th 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Waltenburg (Dwayne), Patricia Shepherd (Frank); Her grandchildren Allin and Duncan Axford, Rachel and Robert Shepherd. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her sister Winona Brumley and her brother Leo Shinn. Osie was born to William and Bessie (Blaine) Shinn on March 22, 1929 in Beech Creek, KY. She graduated from Hughes-Kirk High School in 1948, and Centre College in Danville, KY in 1952. She went on to graduate from Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf Edgewood, Pittsburgh PA, and a long career teaching preschool and third grade at the Oregon school for the Deaf. Osie spent her retirement years with Richard on their small farm raising cattle and Asian pears, traveling around the country in their motorhome. Osie lived an interesting and active life and will be missed by family and friends. Rosary and Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic church in Shaw at 10:30 and 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 28, 2019