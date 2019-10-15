|
Otmar R. Borchard, Sr.
Scio - 1943 - October 27, 2019
Otmar R. Borchard, Sr., age 76, of Scio passed away on September 27, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, children, Otmar Jr., Nick, and Karen, plus their spouses, 7 grand-children and 6 great grandchildren. He also leaves a brother, Wolfgang, a sister, Ingrid, and their families.
In keeping with Otmar's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Instead, there will be a casual gathering with light refreshments to celebrate his life Sunday afternoon, October 27, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the ZCBJ Hall in Scio. Guests are encouraged to write down a memory of Otmar and bring it to add to a scrapbook and to share during the afternoon.
The family asks that their privacy be respected during this time and that no one show up unannounced at the family home.
