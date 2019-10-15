Services
Weddle Funeral Service
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Otmar Borchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otmar R. Borchard Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Otmar R. Borchard Sr. Obituary
Otmar R. Borchard, Sr.

Scio - 1943 - October 27, 2019

Otmar R. Borchard, Sr., age 76, of Scio passed away on September 27, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, children, Otmar Jr., Nick, and Karen, plus their spouses, 7 grand-children and 6 great grandchildren. He also leaves a brother, Wolfgang, a sister, Ingrid, and their families.

In keeping with Otmar's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Instead, there will be a casual gathering with light refreshments to celebrate his life Sunday afternoon, October 27, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the ZCBJ Hall in Scio. Guests are encouraged to write down a memory of Otmar and bring it to add to a scrapbook and to share during the afternoon.

The family asks that their privacy be respected during this time and that no one show up unannounced at the family home.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otmar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now