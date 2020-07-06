1/1
Pablo Jaramillo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pablo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pablo Jaramillo

Salem -

Pablo Jaramillo, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 54, on April 29, 2020. Pablo was born to Evaristo and Maria (Vasquez) Jaramillo on November 7, 1965, in Weslaco, Texas. As an infant his family traveled to Salem, Oregon, where he lived throughout his life. He married Christina (Davis) Jaramillo on March 19, 1994. Together they raised five children, Maya, Adam, Tiana, Derrick, and Isabel.

Pablo had a passion for fishing, camping, and basketball. Through the years he coached hundreds of youth basketball players. He took great joy in watching kids develop their skills and learn to work together. Pablo spent hours fishing and camping and took his children and most of his many nieces and nephews on excursions to share his love of the outdoors with them. Pablo's greatest times were spent with his children. Some of Pablo's favorite family vacations were to Timothy Lake, Disneyland, Mexico, and the Oregon Coast. He and his family had planned a trip for this summer to Yellowstone National Park, another favorite location of Pablo's.

Pablo was a tireless community member, volunteering in the Gervais community whenever and wherever needed. He loved helping others and inviting newcomers into his circle of friends and family.

Pablo was preceded in death by his parents, Evaristo Sr. and Maria. He is survived by his wife Christina; his children, Maya, Adam, Tiana, Derrick, and Isabel; his siblings, Dolores Montez, Aurora Hernandez, Evaristo Jaramillo Jr., Cundina Dominguez, and Gloria Anaya; and, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Rosary will be held on July 9th at 7 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gervais, Oregon. The funeral will be on July 10th at 10:00 am, with graveside service immediately following at Howell Prairie Cemetery. An outdoor reception will follow at the Jaramillo Family Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
(503) 393-7037
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Keizer Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved