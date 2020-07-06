Pablo Jaramillo



Salem -



Pablo Jaramillo, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 54, on April 29, 2020. Pablo was born to Evaristo and Maria (Vasquez) Jaramillo on November 7, 1965, in Weslaco, Texas. As an infant his family traveled to Salem, Oregon, where he lived throughout his life. He married Christina (Davis) Jaramillo on March 19, 1994. Together they raised five children, Maya, Adam, Tiana, Derrick, and Isabel.



Pablo had a passion for fishing, camping, and basketball. Through the years he coached hundreds of youth basketball players. He took great joy in watching kids develop their skills and learn to work together. Pablo spent hours fishing and camping and took his children and most of his many nieces and nephews on excursions to share his love of the outdoors with them. Pablo's greatest times were spent with his children. Some of Pablo's favorite family vacations were to Timothy Lake, Disneyland, Mexico, and the Oregon Coast. He and his family had planned a trip for this summer to Yellowstone National Park, another favorite location of Pablo's.



Pablo was a tireless community member, volunteering in the Gervais community whenever and wherever needed. He loved helping others and inviting newcomers into his circle of friends and family.



Pablo was preceded in death by his parents, Evaristo Sr. and Maria. He is survived by his wife Christina; his children, Maya, Adam, Tiana, Derrick, and Isabel; his siblings, Dolores Montez, Aurora Hernandez, Evaristo Jaramillo Jr., Cundina Dominguez, and Gloria Anaya; and, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A Rosary will be held on July 9th at 7 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gervais, Oregon. The funeral will be on July 10th at 10:00 am, with graveside service immediately following at Howell Prairie Cemetery. An outdoor reception will follow at the Jaramillo Family Home.









