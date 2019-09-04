|
|
Pamela Alleen Isham Thompson
Salem - March 31, 1949~August 28, 2019
Pamela Alleen Isham Thompson Was Born in Salem,Oregon On March 31, 1949. She was the fourth born to Lorene Wanless Isham and Kenneth Iris Isham.
She lived in Brooks area her entire life, attended Brooks elementary and graduated from Gervais High School. She married her high school sweetheart
Johnny Mickle Thompson (MIC) on December 6, 1968. Together they had two children Deanna and Johnny Jr.
Mic served in the Armed Forces and she spent some time in Georgia where their Daughter Deanna was born. Returning to Brooks where their son Johnny was born.
Drove School bus for the Oregon Deaf School for 15 years. She was very talented. Decorating cakes, gardening, floral arranging and Ceramics, in which she shared a ceramic business with her sister Dorene selling in seven stores.
Was secretary for the Brooks Catholic Cemetery Association for many years, also was instrumental in forming the non profit and gaining ownership of the Cemetery.
She became a Grandmother in 1993 to Deanna's son Curtis Davis in Republic de Panama. She was so exited, later came 5 more Grandchildren,Michael Jay Davis,Triplets Kristen.Ryan,and Katie Thompson then finally came Violet Thompson in 2017, She loved them so very much.
She was diagnosed with stage 4 Liver cancer in September 2018, selling the family home in Brooks, moving to Grants Pass, Oregon to be near her son and grandchildren.
Preceded in death her parents Lorene and Kenneth Isham, her sister RaVerta, Grandson Hudson Lee Thompson.
Leaving behind the Love of her life her husband Johnny Mickel Thompson of 50 years, Daughter Deanna Thompson Davis (Spouse Clinton Davis) Son Johnny Thompson Jr. (Spouse Michelle Lee Jackson)Grand son Curtis Davis (Spouse Samantha McMullen),Michael Davis, Kristen Thompson(Johnny Hughes) Katie Thompson (Spouse Jordon Adams) Ryan Thompson and Violet Thompson. Great-Grandchildren Lilah Marie Thompson, Colt Murrell Thompson, Weston David Adams, Mia Jane Hughes
Sisters-Dorene Isham Standish(Spouse George) of Brooks,Donna Isham Major of Salem and Shirley Isham Enriquez of Moscow, Idaho.Many nieces and nephews.
Steven Family Chapel Grants, Pass, Oregon in charge of arrangements.
Internment Willamette National Cemetery, Portland Oregon.
Celebration of life will be held 1-4 on September 28 at The Masonic Hall Community Center 9222 Portland Rd. NE Brooks, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to BCCA Association or
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 4, 2019