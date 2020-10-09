Pamela Mae Fields



Jefferson - Pamela Mae Fields was born September 23, 1954, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Carl E. Beals and Donna M. Plenge Beals. Pam passed away October 3, 2020, at her home in Jefferson.



Pam grew up in Salem. She married James Forgue July 20, 1974. They were parents of two daughters, Rachel McCoy & Jessica Garofano. Pam earned a degree in Nursing from Chemeketa May 27, 1984. She was employed as an RN at Fairview Hospital and Oregon State Hospital. She and Jim divorced in 1988. She retired in 1991. She married William Fields May 3, 1996.



Pam was a Master Gardener. She and Bill enjoyed working on their acreage in Jefferson.



In 1983 Pam traveled to Italy & Greece with her mother, she later traveled to China with a co-worker RN from OSH. She enjoyed visiting the Oregon coast and taking her dog Harley for a run by the Santiam river.



Pam was predeceased by her mother: Donna Plenge Leigh, her brothers: Michael Beals and Peter Beals.



Pam is survived by her husband: William Fields, her daughters: Rachel McCoy & Jessica Garofano (Ryan), her sister: Lori Beals Whitaker, her dad: Carl Beals, stepmother: Sue Woodford-Beals, her step daughter: Amanda, son-in-law: Manuel Roja, step son: Kelly Fields. Her step brothers: Tod and Riley Woodford, grandchildren: Madison and Lucas Alderin, Araya and Zander McCoy, Hannah Garofano.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the Union Gospel Mission, 345 Commercial St. SE, Salem, OR, a non-profit Pam supported.









