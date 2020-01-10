Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Jarman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Jarman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Jarman Obituary
Patricia A. Jarman

Salem - Patricia, 72, passed away in Salem on January 3, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1947 in California and lived in Maryland in the 80's eventually making her home in the Willamette Valley in SE Salem. Patricia was a very family-oriented person and will be missed by many. She is survived by her children: Allen Jarman of Salem and Alena Jarman of Salem; grandchildren: Cheryl Jarman, Warner Jarman, Dallus Jarman and Preston Jarman; great grandson Elijah Jarman. Preceded in death by a grandson; Nicholas Nova. No services will be held. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -