Patricia A. Jarman
Salem - Patricia, 72, passed away in Salem on January 3, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1947 in California and lived in Maryland in the 80's eventually making her home in the Willamette Valley in SE Salem. Patricia was a very family-oriented person and will be missed by many. She is survived by her children: Allen Jarman of Salem and Alena Jarman of Salem; grandchildren: Cheryl Jarman, Warner Jarman, Dallus Jarman and Preston Jarman; great grandson Elijah Jarman. Preceded in death by a grandson; Nicholas Nova. No services will be held. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020