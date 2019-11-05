|
|
Patricia A. (West) Lierman
Sublimity - Patricia, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Oregon City and moved to the Stayton area in 1950. Patricia worked for the State of Oregon and for Governor Hatfield, and later was a legal assistant for law offices of Duncan, Tiger and Niegel for over 25 years. She volunteered at the Stayton Food Bank for 13 years. Patricia was a member of a bridge club for over 40 years. She also enjoyed visiting the Oregon Coast and casinos. Patricia married Wayne Lierman on December 10, 1999 in Stayton. Together they were snowbirds to Yuma, AZ Country Roads RV Park for over 19 years. Patricia took great pleasure in watching any sports or activities her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in. She is survived by her husband: Wayne; children: Terri (Gordon) Cooper, Eric (Sheri) Johnson and Dirk Johnson; step-children: Cheryl (Joe) Sprauer, Ron (Pam) Lierman and Rick (Kristen) Lierman; step-daughter-in-law: Rhonda Littlefield; brother: Lee (Lois) West; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and her Yuma, AZ community of friends. Patricia was preceded in death by step-son, Loel Lierman and step-grandson, Caleb Lierman. Memorial service will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Stayton Christian Church. Private inurnment in Lone Oak Cemetery Columbarium, Stayton. Contributions may be made to Union Gospel Mission or Stayton Food Bank. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019