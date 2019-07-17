Services
Salem - SALEM - Centenarian Patricia A. Mandemaker passed away July 12, 2019, peacefully in her Salemtowne residence. She was born on July 9, 1919 in Amhurst, Nebraska. At about six years old Pat's mother worked in Omaha and Pat went to live with her grandparents until she graduated from high school. She married her high school sweet heart and began raising her family, during which they moved to California. Pat remarried in 1955 and moved to Malibu where her husband, Robert, built homes. For a time, Pat worked as a receptionist at the newly built UCLA Medical Center. As her four sons got older the family moved to West Los Angeles where Pat gave birth to a daughter. Soon they made a lifestyle change and moved to Cottage Grove, Oregon to manage a large cattle ranch. During that time the family bred the award-winning Polled Hereford Bull Enforcer 107H. Pat loved time with her family and friends, sewing, camping, walking every day, and traveling - which included Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Alaska, as well as a sailing adventure in Fiji when she was 89 years old. She was very proud of living independently. She always said, "I live for the PRESENT because yesterday is gone; tomorrow is unknown. So, when I wake up in the morning, I have a PRESENT! I unwrap it carefully, enjoy every moment of the day it has to offer me."

Pat is survived by her children, Tom, Jim, Renee, John, Lee and Teri; as well as eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and two very special friends, Betsy and Diane.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 9th from 2 - 6 pm at the home of her son Tom. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 17, 2019
