Patricia Anderson
Patricia Anderson

Born: December 03, 1929, Kearney, NE

Died: August 04, 2020, McMinnville, OR

Moved to McMinnville with her husband and 3 children in 1963.

She is survived by son, David and daughter-in-law Tiffany of Eugene, OR; daughter, Linda Harbin of Banks, OR; daughter Lisa and husband Bruce Henderson Tygh Valley, OR; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.

Her husband, LaVerne 'Andy' Anderson passed away earlier this year on April 04, 2020. A combined Celebration-of- Life is planned for September 24 at 1:00 pm at Unionvale Countryside Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Unionvale Countryside Church, or Serenity Hospice, Portland.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
