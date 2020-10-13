Patricia Ann Craig



Mt. Angel - In the early morning hours of Saturday October 10th, Patricia Ann Craig passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. Patricia (Pat) was born on February 17th, 1941 in Seminole, Oklahoma, and moved to Oregon as an adolescent, where she was part of the first graduating class of North Eugene High School.



While working as an attendant on a traveling bus route, she met a handsome driver named Eddie Dean Craig; Patricia would sit on the steps next to Eddie and talk any chance she could, and the two quickly fell in love. In the Spring of 1963, Eddie and Pat became husband and wife, and later that year they welcomed their first son Dean. Over the next several years, their family grew as they were blessed with a daughter Rozanne and another son Chris. After living in the Portland area, they moved their family to the Mt. Angel area in 1976, where they built a loving community of friends and family. It is here where they spent their fondest years passing time at Tiny's Tavern; playing Dominoes and Cribbage around the kitchen table; watching the local softball league play at Ebner park; participating in the annual Christmas caroling hayride; attending the Oktoberfest; and enjoying large family gatherings.



The thing that Patricia valued most in life was her family--particularly their work ethic, strong bond, and the love they had for each other. She had an unwavering support for her loved ones and was constantly helping them see their own potential, even when they didn't. Anyone who visited with Pat left feeling better about themselves and truly loved. Pat took pride in never forgetting someone's birthday and always made sure to make them feel special. Pat had a knack for making a person feel as though they were the most important person in the room, and never let anyone leave her home without receiving one of her patented hugs. Pat's love and support led her to be referred to as simply "Granny" even by those who weren't her family, and her genuine warmth and support made her little corner of the world a happier place.



Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Eddie, mother Mary, brother Bill, and daughter-in-law Susan. She is survived by her children Dean (Jodi), Rozanne and Chris, ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. An intimate service was held at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Angel to honor and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you honor her memory by enjoying a family meal at the table of chicken and dumplings.









