Patricia Ann Mack
Sublimity - Patricia, 90, a resident of Marian Estates passed away. She was born in the Brown House a historical landmark located on the corner of First and High Street. At the time of her birth the house was Stayton's first hospital. Patricia was the daughter of Vincent and Cecilia (Van Handel) Mertz. She married Matthias J. Mack on September 29, 1948 at the Immaculate Conception Church and they then welcomed six children. Patricia worked as a bookkeeper and was very committed to community service all her life. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, the National Catholic Society of Foresters, the St. Mary Altar Society and additionally served on Stayton City Council for eight years. She is survived by her children: Barb (Jack) West of Salem; Ted (Pat) Mack of Salem; Doug Mack of Salem; Steve (Patresea) Mack of Salem; Jerry Mack of Salem; and Bill Mack of Silverton; 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband: Matt J. Mack; father Vincent Mertz; and her mother Cecilia Mertz. Recitation of Rosary will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM followed by Mass of Christian burial both at Immaculate Conception Church. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery. The family would like to thank Marian Estates Marquis for the excellent care provided to Patricia. Contributions may be made to Regis St. Mary Catholic School. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020