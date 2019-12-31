Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Mack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Mack Obituary
Patricia Ann Mack

Sublimity - Patricia, 90, a resident of Marian Estates passed away. She was born in the Brown House a historical landmark located on the corner of First and High Street. At the time of her birth the house was Stayton's first hospital. Patricia was the daughter of Vincent and Cecilia (Van Handel) Mertz. She married Matthias J. Mack on September 29, 1948 at the Immaculate Conception Church and they then welcomed six children. Patricia worked as a bookkeeper and was very committed to community service all her life. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, the National Catholic Society of Foresters, the St. Mary Altar Society and additionally served on Stayton City Council for eight years. She is survived by her children: Barb (Jack) West of Salem; Ted (Pat) Mack of Salem; Doug Mack of Salem; Steve (Patresea) Mack of Salem; Jerry Mack of Salem; and Bill Mack of Silverton; 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband: Matt J. Mack; father Vincent Mertz; and her mother Cecilia Mertz. Recitation of Rosary will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM followed by Mass of Christian burial both at Immaculate Conception Church. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery. The family would like to thank Marian Estates Marquis for the excellent care provided to Patricia. Contributions may be made to Regis St. Mary Catholic School. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -