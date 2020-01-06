|
Patricia Ann McElravy
Salem - Patricia Ann McElravy was born in McMinnville, Oregon on January 1, 1942 and went to be with her Lord on December 19, 2019 at the age of 77. Patty grew up with her older brother, Skip, near Perrydale, Oregon on the family farm of their parents, Glen and Myrtle Dent.
Patty graduated from Perrydale High School in 1960. After graduation, she moved to the Portland area and waitressed there before moving to Salem and working for the Oregon Glove Company. She was a member of the Court Street Christian Church in Salem.
In 1975 Patty married Alan Pedigo. She enjoyed square dancing and traveling the northwest with Al when he was a square dance caller. Together they owned and operated Al's Arctic, a restaurant equipment and supply business in Salem, OR.
A few years after Al's passing, Patty and Jack McElravy renewed a long-time friendship and married in January of 2006. They enjoyed traveling together until Jack's health declined; Patty loved getting together and visiting with family and friends.
Patty was a talented artist and crafter. She created paintings, flower arrangements and other items which decorated her home and the homes of family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, and her excursions to casinos and bingo games.
In addition to her beloved Yorkie, Lady Bug, survivors include Shirley (Rick) Davis, Mesa, AZ; Lori (Rob) Coffman, Eagle Crest, OR; Melinda (Mike) DeRochier, Redmond, OR; Sandra (Fritz) Schukar, Monmouth, OR; Stephen (Ann) McElravy, Monmouth, OR; Linda (Craig) Spansail, St. Helens, OR; Susan (Rick) Brungardt, Goodyear, AZ; Janet (Jim) Daher, San Diego, CA; and Rena (Jeff) Schoen, Keizer, OR. 25 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren (with one more on the way); 6 great-great grandchildren; and six cousins.
Patty was preceded in death by her husbands, Al Pedigo and Jack McElravy; stepchildren, Leslie Pedigo Wilson and Steven Pedigo; her brother, John "Skip" Dent; and parents, Glen and Myrtle Dent.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at New Life Ministries, 238 Jackson St E, Monmouth, OR at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to the American Diabetes Association, 4380 SW Macadam Ave, Portland, OR 97239
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020