Stayton - Patricia 76, died in Stayton on April 12. She was born on December 20, 1942 in Princeton IL, and married Peter Rochetto in May of 1960. They moved to Stayton in June of 1973. She was a homemaker and was passionate about helping others. Patricia had many hobbies including scrapbooking, singing and cooking. Patricia was preceded in death by parents and her sister Rose Marie McCreary. She is survived by her husband Peter, children; Larry of Stayton, Laura (Brunk) Conley of Stayton/La Pine, Roger of Houston TX, Rick (Tamra) of Salem, her brother Ronald Trimmer, of IL, and sister Judy Thompson of Spring Valley, Il. Patricia is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. There will be a private family celebration of life. Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 16, 2019
