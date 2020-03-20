|
|
Patricia "Pat" Brimm
January 17, 1947 - March 17, 2020
Pat was born January 17, 1947 in The Bronx, New York to Edna Arnold and Harold Bowdridge. (They preceded her in death). She attended Hicksville High School in Long Island, New York; graduating in 1964. After high school, Pat attended Nursing School at Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, New York; graduating in 1967.
On July 6, 1968, Pat married Don Brimm in Long Island, New York. They made their home in Salem, Oregon and had two daughters; Karen Higgins and Stacey Lanini. Pat and Don divorced in 1989; neither remarried. Don preceded Pat in death on May 21, 2016.
Pat worked at Salem Hospital as an Operating Room Nurse from 1969 until her retirement in 2006. After retirement, she enjoyed Tuesday's with her Duchess Granddaughter Alli, which included volunteering in Alli's grade school classrooms.
Pat is survived by her daughters Karen Higgins and Stacey Lanini, her granddaughter Allison "Alli" Lanini, nieces Sandy Reina, Kathy (Jim) Six, Cara (Paco) Negron, nephew Joe (Becky) Reina, Her Pugs Daphne and Oliver, countless more family, long time friends, and retired colleagues. Her sister Sandra Reina preceded her in death.
A Celebration of life will be announced at a later date for May or June 2020.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 25, 2020