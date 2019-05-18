|
|
Patricia Dian (Yutzie) Law passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 after a valiant and gracious battle with cancer. Patti was born July, 19th 1960 in Albany, Oregon to Glenn and Joan (Porter) Yutzie. She joined two older brothers Bob and Chuck and soon after two younger brothers followed, Mike and Ken. When Patti was eight years old, her mother Joan passed away suddenly. On November 29, 1969 her father Glenn married Mabel Kuenzi and in December 1971 the family moved to Salem, Oregon. Patti welcomed four more siblings between 1971 and 1979: Beth, Angi, Jim and Janelle. Even as a young child, Patti was a kind and selfless person, caring for her siblings, helping her parents as much as possible and already putting others before herself.
She attended Cascade High School and was active in Future Farmers of America (FFA) where she earned state and national level honors. She graduated as the salutatorian in 1978 and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology from Oregon State University in 1982. In 1979 while still completing her degree, Patti started as a quality control intern with Oregon Fruit Products in Salem, Oregon. This was the start of a long and rewarding career for Patti. Her intelligence, work ethic and ability to work well with others advanced her from Quality Assurance Manager to become the General Manager, a position she held as she led the company through many advances and changes over the next 40 years. Patti's career at Oregon Fruit Products was just one area of her life where her integrity, sincere love for people and ability to lovingly lead and care for those around her was evident each day.
Patti met Roger Law in 1979, when they were both students in the Food Science Program at Oregon State University. Sharing a major, they had many classes together and developed a deep friendship. They were married at Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Pratum, Oregon on October 23, 1982. They settled in Tualatin, Oregon where they lived for the next 37 years. Over the years Patti and Roger have been the glue that holds their families together, caring for their parents, supporting the endeavors of their siblings, attending sporting events, performances and birthday parties, etc. of their nieces and nephews, and always going out of their way to help anyone that needed it. Patti and Roger enjoyed traveling, taking many trips to enjoy their friends, families and to see God's creation. Patti and Roger collected Pandas, and chances are that the people they know and loved have a Panda memento that will forever remind them of Patti's sweetness and generosity.
As a young child Patti came to know Christ. With Roger at her side, she was baptized in 1987. Patti loved Jesus and her strong faith was evident in every area of her life. Patti cared for others deeply, always taking time out of a busy work schedule to support her church's ministries. One of her favorite things to do was volunteer in the church nursery. Patti and Roger often cared for other members of their church family by providing fellowship outside of church and transportation to and from church events. In every aspect of her life, Patti was the true embodiment of Christ's love.
Patti is survived by her husband Roger Law of Tualatin , parents Glenn and Mabel Yutzie, siblings Robert Yutzie of Salem, Charles (Stephanie) Yutzie of Aumsville, Michael (Connie) Yutzie of Salem, Kenneth (Jamie) Yutzie of Sublimity, Elizabeth (Jason) Yutzie Sell of Salem, Angela (Aaron) Greene of Salem, James (Yvette) Yutzie of Tigard and Janelle (Jason) Yutzie Blubaugh of Newberg; Mother-in-law Flora Law of Astoria, brothers-in-law Robert (Tricia) Law of Astoria, Randy (Mary) Law of Corvallis, Ronald (Rosemary) of Astoria, sisters-in-law Joyce (Jim) Kooiman of Eugene and Jani (Rob) Selven of Eugene, and many cherised nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends that loved her dearly.
A celebration of life, followed by a reception and time of fellowship will be held on Saturday, July 13 at Rolling Hills Community Church - 3550 SW Borland Road, Tualatin, Oregon 97062 - Time: 2:00pm. Everyone that knew and loved Patti, and the Yutzie and Law families, is welcomed to attend.
A memorial fund in Patti's name will be set up to benefit children's ministries at Meadow Springs Community Church
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 18, 2019