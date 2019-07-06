Services
Patricia Dian (Yutzie) Law


1960 - 2019
Patricia Dian (Yutzie) Law Obituary
Patricia Dian (Yutzie) Law

Salem - July 19, 1960 - May 12, 2019

A celebration of life, followed by a reception and time of fellowship, will be held on Saturday, July 13 at Rolling Hills Community Church - 3550 SW Borland Road, Tualatin, Oregon 97062 - Time: 2:00 pm. Everyone that knew and loved Patti, and the Yutzie and Law families, is welcomed to attend.

A memorial fund in Patti's name has been set up to benefit children's ministries at Meadow Springs Community Church: http://tinyurl.com/y3enpbchpushpay.com This URL Link leads you to the MSCC Online Giving page. Where you see the word "Tithes" click on the associated "drop-down" arrow and you will immediately see "Donation - Memorial/Patti Law". Alternatively, contributions can be mailed directly to Meadow Springs Community Church, 12647 SW 62nd Ave - Portland, OR - 97219. In the check Memo line, indicate "Patti Law — Memorial Fund".
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 6, 2019
