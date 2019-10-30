|
Patricia Ellen Stee
Monmouth - Beloved wife, mother and grandmother Patricia Ellen Stee passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born February 10, 1943 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin to Oswald and Laura Sternard. After graduating from Sevastopol High School in Sturgeon Bay in 1961, she married Arlen Utter and had two boys, Duane and Joel. Following Arlen's death, she married Don Stee in Vancouver, WA on August 11, 1975.
Patricia loved gardening, reading and especially her family. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, and had a wonderful, always-smiling disposition. She was Don's soulmate and will be greatly missed.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Don, sons Duane Utter of Independence and Joel Utter of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Ashley (Dakota) Cook, Jolie Utter, and Donnie Utter; three great-grandchildren; and brother Michael Sternard of Luxemburg, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Elton Sternard, and sister Peggy Johnson.
A memorial service will be Saturday, November 9, 2 pm at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, 9785 Hoffman Rd, Monmouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . Arrangements are in the care of Farnstrom Mortuary. Memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019