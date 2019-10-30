Services
Farnstrom Mortuary
410 Monmouth St
Independence, OR 97351
(503) 838-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Stee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ellen Stee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ellen Stee Obituary
Patricia Ellen Stee

Monmouth - Beloved wife, mother and grandmother Patricia Ellen Stee passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born February 10, 1943 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin to Oswald and Laura Sternard. After graduating from Sevastopol High School in Sturgeon Bay in 1961, she married Arlen Utter and had two boys, Duane and Joel. Following Arlen's death, she married Don Stee in Vancouver, WA on August 11, 1975.

Patricia loved gardening, reading and especially her family. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, and had a wonderful, always-smiling disposition. She was Don's soulmate and will be greatly missed.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Don, sons Duane Utter of Independence and Joel Utter of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Ashley (Dakota) Cook, Jolie Utter, and Donnie Utter; three great-grandchildren; and brother Michael Sternard of Luxemburg, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Elton Sternard, and sister Peggy Johnson.

A memorial service will be Saturday, November 9, 2 pm at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, 9785 Hoffman Rd, Monmouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . Arrangements are in the care of Farnstrom Mortuary. Memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -