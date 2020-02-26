|
|
Patricia Fitzpatrick Swigart
Salem - Patricia Pauline Fitzpatrick Swigart was born in Salem Oregon on April 2, 1919 and died on February 21, 2020. She was the youngest of seven children born to Tom Fitzpatrick and Theodosia De Saussure Fitzpatrick and grew up on a 100 acre farm in East Salem. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1936. Pat loved to roller skate and could often be found on Friday and Saturday evenings at the Roller Rink in West Salem . It was there that she met Bill Swigart. They were married in July 1945 in San Diego CA. where Bill was stationed in the US Navy. They were married for 46 years until Bill's death in August of 1991. Pat worked a variety of office jobs through her life and retired in 1987 from Truitt Brothers Cannery where she was a bookkeeper. Pat kept busy in her retirement volunteering at the West Salem Library, Bush House Gardeners, St Vincent de Paul Society and the Salem Orchid Society. She also loved playing bridge and met monthly with a group of friends. She was a skilled pastel artist and gardener. She is survived by her five children, Larry Swigart of Salem, Ted Swigart (Leann Elridge) of Salem, Bill Swigart (Dee Hart ) of Salem, Kate Nottage (Roger) of Salem and Mary Ann Jabin (Darrell) of Salem, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at St Joseph's Church on March 14th at 10am preceded by a Rosary Recitation at 9:30. Memorials can be sent to the St. Vincent De Paul Society of Salem or Willamette Valley Hospice. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 8, 2020