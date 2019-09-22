|
|
Patricia "Patti" Hurst
Silverton - Patricia Lorene Hurst (McDaniel, Husselbee), "Patti", age 81, of Silverton, Oregon, died peacefully on Sept. 16, 2019 at Silverton Hospital of respiratory failure.
Patti was born Sept. 25, 1937 in Wichita, KS to Gladyce Irene Williams and Chester Johnson. She was raised by Gladyce and Walter McDaniel.
Patti spent her early childhood in Concordia, KS with her grandparents. Around the age of five she moved to Nampa, ID where she graduated High School in 1955. Soon after graduation she met and married John Alan Husselbee Sr. They had six children: four sons and two daughters.
John and Patti raised their family in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Patti spent many years researching family history and doing genealogy work which she especially loved.
After the passing of John in 1987, she went back to college and earned a degree in Human Services from Chemeketa Community College, then went to work for Mt. Angel Training Center. She enthusiastically attended the church Singles Program where she met Ronald E. Hurst. Together they enjoyed dances and other activities. Ron and Patti married in Seattle, WA on June 3, 1989. They were married for 30 years and lived in Silverton, OR.
Patti is survived by her husband, Ronald Hurst, her children, Daniel Husselbee, Paul Husselbee, Dawn Vailea, Sheila Widerburg, and Christopher Husselbee Sr., 30 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Field and Georgia Wickham, and her brother, Bill McDaniel, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her dog, Baby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Gladyce McDaniel, her son, John Husselbee Jr., and grandchildren, Jacob Widerburg, PJ Husselbee, Jaxon Widerburg, and Leilani Vailea.
A funeral service will be held on Sept. 23, 2019 at 1:00pm with a viewing at 12:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Silverton, OR. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service in Salem, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 22, 2019