Patricia Mae Ballantyne



Salem - Patricia Ballantyne passed away peacefully on Sunday July 5, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1928 to John and Hazel McGinnis in Portland, Oregon. She spent her younger years 30 miles up the Clackamas River in the small community of Three Lynx, only reached by speeder car. When it was time for high school, Pat and her mother moved to Estacada to continue her education. After graduation, she headed to Oregon State University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and a minor in Business Economics. While attending a Delta Gamma/Sigma Nu House Dance she met the love of her life Richard (Dick) Ballantyne. They celebrated 64 years of marriage before he passed in 2012.



Upon graduation, Dick and Pat moved to Roseburg, Oregon. He was hired to teach math and be the head basketball coach at the High school. It was there they started their family. Two years later they moved to Salem where Dick became the basketball coach at the brand-new South Salem High. Pat enjoyed the relationships she made over the years with player's parents and developed lifelong friendships.



Over the years, she taught Adult Education and eventually moved to teaching high school business classes at McNary and South Salem. She also teamed up with a close friend to write a book, "Sewing with Knits ". As her children were growing up, she was a Camp Fire Leader, a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church and volunteered in the summer bible school program. She was also an accomplished piano player and used her love of it to entertain family and friends and instilled the love of music in her children.



Pat continued to be very involved with Delta Gamma, her college sorority, and their philanthropic activities. She enjoyed playing bridge and was also actively involved in the Salem Art Museum, Assistance League and Cherry City Cloggers. She loved her clogging!



Pat is survived by her three children, Claudia of Colorado Springs, CO, Linda of Beaverton and Jon of Salem, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



Private services will be held at a later date. Cared for by City View Funeral Home.









