Patricia S. Fitzmaurice
1930 - 2020
Patricia S. Fitzmaurice

Salem - Pat Fitzmaurice, age 89, passed away August 12, 2020 in Salem, Ore. She was born in Pendleton, Ore in 1930, the daughter of Herbert and Marion Arrowsmith. She lived in Pendleton until the age of 3 and then moved to NE Portland, Ore with her parents and her older sister Mary. She spent the rest of her childhood in Portland and graduated from Grant High School. She often talked of how wonderful it was growing up with her parents and sister. After high school she went to the University of Oregon where she met her husband Jack Fitzmaurice, they were married 58 years and spent their married life in Salem, Ore where they raised 4 children.

Pat and Jack had many friends and loved to entertain, both at home and at their house on Devils Lake in Lincoln City, Ore. Pat always made sure that the holidays and birthdays were special, with good food and lots of cheer. She liked to say she wasn't a good cook, but that wasn't true, her comfort food was out of this world. After her children were grown, Pat went to work for the Salem Hospital in the X-ray department, she worked there for 20 years. That was a time of her life that she enjoyed and was proud of. Pat was very good at gardening and always had beautiful flowers in her yard. She was also an avid reader and literally read thousands of books in her lifetime.

Pat dearly loved her husband Jack and her 4 children. She was also able to love 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Pat was a strong woman and we will miss her and her amazing stories, she had a full life.

Pat is survived by children, Matt (Judy) Fitzmaurice, Kathy (Mike) Loretz, Rob (Karli) Fitzmaurice, John (Lisa) Fitzmaurice; 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and her sister Mary Sharp.

In keeping with Pat's wishes, no public services will be held. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




Published in The Statesman Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
