Patricia "Patty" Slater
Salem - Patricia "Patty" Slater née Graham passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 in Salem, OR at the age of 72, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Patty is survived by her husband, Dennis "Denny" Michael Slater, children Dennis Matthew Slater and Kelly Slater Kalkofen; siblings Ward E. Graham Jr. and Christine Hall; grandchildren Grace Helena Kalkofen, Addison Renee Slater Burman, and Derek Michael Slater. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Evelyn Graham and sister Diane Eyerly-Perkins. Patty was born on December 23, 1947 in Salem, OR to Ward and Evelyn Graham. She graduated from South Salem High School in 1966 and attended Merritt Davis College of Business for one year. She married Dennis Michael Slater in 1969, not long after meeting one night in downtown Salem, while 'cruising the gut'. In 1971, the couple welcomed their son and in 1974, they were blessed with their daughter. Patty was a lifelong Salem resident, but after retiring, she enjoyed spending winters in Scottsdale, Arizona, relaxing and enjoying the sunshine with her husband. Patty's professional career included working for AGRIPAC and the State of Oregon Department of Corrections. More importantly, Patty's time was spent as a mom and volunteer, supporting her children's many school and extracurricular activities. People remember Patty selling licorice at her children's elementary school, using the proceeds to buy eyeglasses for children that couldn't afford them. She also enjoyed coaching little league and serving as President of the PTA. In the 1980s, Patty and Denny were honored as the Statesman Journal's Volunteers of the Year! Patty loved people. She was thrilled to become a grandma and cherished time with her grandkids. One friend said Patty had the soul of a 21 year-old, and many friends have commented that she always had a smile on her face. Everybody who knew Patty remembers her as a kick-in-the-pants, who was fun and the life of the party, always making everybody laugh. She was a die-hard Beaver fan and loved attending sporting events and tailgating with friends and family. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a private burial will be held for family and close friends only. A public celebration of life will be forthcoming, as the family navigates requirements for the current health crisis. All will be welcome to attend and celebrate Patty's life! In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation, at www.alz.org. Condolences can be offered at www.vtgolden.com. The family would like to thank the staff of Rosewood Court at Tierra Rose Senior Living Community in Salem, Oregon. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.