Salem - Patrick Joseph Monaghan, an Irishman through and through, died Thursday, June 6 at Salem Hospital after a brief illness. He was 84.



Patrick was born September 15, 1934 in Portland, to John and Josephine Tracy Monaghan, the youngest of four children. The family lived in the Sellwood area, and he attended St. Agatha Elementary and Central Catholic High School. He graduated from the University of Portland with a degree in business and went to work for Crown Zellerbach and then Georgia Pacific. In 1962 he received his MBA from the University of Southern California, and was a proud Trojan the rest of his life.



Patrick then began his career in food distribution, first with Coca Cola and then with Shasta Beverages. His management positions took him from Los Angeles to Atlanta and then Northern California. When he left the company he formed a food brokerage business with his close friend Charles Smutny. Patrick moved to Salem in 1996 when he took the job as vice president of sales for Agri-Pac. He retired in 2001 but did consulting work for various food companies, including Truitt Brothers.



Patrick was very involved with Catholic Charities, and served in a number of leadership positions. He also was a member of Knights of Columbus and Queen of Peace Church.



Patrick, a congenial and kind man who laughed heartily and made friends easily, was a lifetime lover of golf and was a member of Illahe Hills Country Club. He also enjoyed cooking and gardening, especially tending to his roses. One of his favorite pastimes was going to Thursday 'choir practice' with his poker playing buddies.



Patrick married the former Mary Ann Hallahan in 1963, and they had two sons, Daniel and Michael. Mary Ann died in 2001 and in 2006 he married Kathleen Kelly (KK) Burrell. They enjoyed a wide circle of friends. KK and 'Paddy,' as he was known to close friends, also enjoyed traveling, including visiting the counties in Ireland, where both had ancestors, and also spending winter months in La Quinta, CA.



Survivors are his wife, KK, sons Daniel of Salem, and Michael of Eureka, CA., stepson Will Burrell, Seattle, WA, stepdaughters Kelly Yunker (Pete), Salem, Megan Jensen (Grant), Portland, and Katy Cummings (Paul), Glens Falls, NY, and grandchildren Estella and Ingrid Monaghan, Eureka, Riley and Asa Yunker, Salem, Tully and Maeve Jensen, Portland, and Charlie and Billy Cummings, Glens Falls. He also leaves many special nieces and nephews, whom he cherished, and countless friends who will miss him. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Ann, brother, Tom, and sisters, Marge and Dorothy.



Services will be Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, followed by a memorial celebration at Illahe Hills Country Club. In lieu of flowers the family suggests remembrances to Queen of Peace Church Building Fund, or the . Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.