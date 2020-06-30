Patrick Joseph Fisher
Mt. Angel - Patrick Fisher, of rural Woodburn, passed away at home from multiple health issues. He was the son of Leonard and Marie Fisher of Mt. Angel, who owned the Mt, Angel Drug Store for many years. Patrick graduated from Mt. Angel Prep and attended the University of Portland. He served 4 years in the US Air Force and then worked in Seattle for 28 years at Lynden Transport. He Married Christl in 1978 and she died in 2000. He rekindled a romance from post-military years, and married Carole Schneider Lake in 2002. They traveled to Hawaii, Europe, China, Australia, and Alaska they also went to on many cruises. Patrick loved watching sports, especially the Mariners and Seahawks. He was also an avid supporter of many charitable causes. He is survived by his wife, Carole; siblings, Joan Jones, Char Unrein, David Fisher, and Sharon Patterson, as well as many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service has already been held.
Donations can be made in Patrick's memory to The Wounded Warriors
Project (PO box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or online) or the Benedictine Sisters (Abbey Foundation of Oregon, Box 497, St. Benedict, OR 97373-0497 Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Mt. Angel.