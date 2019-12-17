|
Patrick Miller
Salem - Born January 26, 1946 in Alaska and, diagnosed with his illness November 21, 2019. He passed away December 15, 2019. Patrick was predeceased by his parents, Denzil and Ann Miller. He is survived by his partner, Linda Zollner, sister, Marie Miller of Cascade Locks, OR. His inherited family, Stan Hollin of Silverton, OR, Shawn Zollner, Brandi Zollner, Meilani Santos of Salem, OR, Malia Zollner of Burlington VT. His forever pumpkin Leeanna Kristine Wehr of Salem, OR, and his little buddy Satorii Renee Elizabeth Santos of Salem, OR. He fell in love with Leeanna and then Satorii with a passion, he said he had no idea he was capable of. Patrick loved to hunt, fish, golf, play cribbage, read and enjoyed a good gin and tonic. He loved his fishing and gold pan trips to Alaska with his friends, Stan and, Evi Gilfillen. His fishing trips with Dick Standley, his golfing with Chris Overstreet, his phone chats and in person visits with his friend Troy Overstreet. He always looked forward to the pizza dates with Dick and Flora Standley. Thank you to Dr. Pepper and her Keizer Permanente team that cared for Patrick after his diagnosis and to Willamette Valley Hospice. Patrick and Linda appreciated you all very much. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation to Patrick's name, please do so to the American Cancer Association, Willamette Valley Hospice, or to help parents stay with their children while receiving cancer treatment. "Remembering Papa Memorial" on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 2-5pm at 5309 Alpha St. SE. Salem, Oregon 97306.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019