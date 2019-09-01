|
Paul Andrews Rose
Salem - 11/15/1941 - 8/24/2019 Paul Rose was born in Syracuse, New York, to Kenneth and Jean Rose. The family moved to Pedley, California, in 1953 to operate a hardware store while Paul's mother returned to nursing. Paul graduated from Riverside Polytechnic High School in 1960 followed by four years in the Navy on the carrier US Hancock. Paul earned a degree in Finance at Chico State University. It was there he married Nancy Lynn, his wife of 52 years. He secured a position with the US Forest Service working in Finance and later advanced to a Fire Business Management Specialist. In retirement Paul continued to work as an advisor on forest fires, enjoyed RV travel, spending time with family (especially grandchildren), and fellowship at Salem First Baptist Church. Paul is survived by his wife Nancy, son Jason "Jake" Rose and wife Shelley, daughter Julie Rose Chamberlin and husband Michael, grandchildren Paul Rose and Jessica Rose and his brother, Tom Rose. A memorial service in his honor for friends and family will be held at Salem First Baptist Church, Thursday, September 5, at 10 am, room 426. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 1, 2019