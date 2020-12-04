Paul Buchheit



Salem - Paul Buchheit was born on July 3, 1931 in Mount Angel, Oregon to Edward and Mary (Wertz) Buchheit. While in the 8th grade he met the love of his life, Mary Lou. He attended Mount Angel Prep for high school and after graduation began his career with the Air Force. He was stationed in Paris, France and while he was on leave, he flew back to Oregon and Paul and Mary Lou were married on July 18, 1953 at St. Paul's Catholic Church. They returned to Paris to finish his military assignment and then returned to Silverton in June of 1954. They started their family and after Paul reenlisted in the Air Force he was able to take his family with him wherever he was stationed. He was stationed at Mt. Hebo, Oregon, Canada, McChord AFB in Washington, Guam and Travis Air Force Base in California. After retiring from the Air Force, Paul and his family moved back to Silverton, Oregon. He worked for the Postal Service for several years. Then he and two of his brothers bought and operated Suburban Garbage until he retired in the late 1990's when the business was sold. Paul had lots of hobbies. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard, watching football (the Cowboys were his favorite team) and was an avid NASCAR fan. He attended NASCAR races in Las Vegas, Talladega, Atlanta and Daytona. He was able to drive a race car three times and it was a thrill for him each time. Paul lived an incredible life with an amazing career, lots of adventures, but most of all, he had a family he adored. He passed away on November 30, 2020 in Salem, Oregon at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Lou and their children; Gayle Agee, Jacque Cox, Susan Six, Diane Codling, Nancy Smith, Paul Jon Buchheit. He is also survived by his siblings; Robert Buchheit, Wilma "Willy" Walen and Evelyn Hynes as well as his 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews, friends and other family members. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Due to the Cover 19 pandemic Paul's family is limiting his memorial mass and graveside service to immediate family. There will be a Life Celebration for Paul at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service in Stayton, Oregon.









