Services Keizer Funeral Chapel 4365 River Road North Keizer , OR 97303 (503) 393-7037 Interment 3:00 PM Calvary Cemetery Mt Angel. , OR View Map Resources More Obituaries for Paul Reyes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Delos Reyes Jr.

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Paul Delos Reyes, Jr.



Brooks - Paul Delos Reyes, Jr., of Brooks, OR, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was 72 years old. He was born March 28, 1946, in Edinburg, TX, to Raul Sr. and Aida Garcia. He was the eldest of five children. Throughout his childhood the family moved often, following farm work wherever available in the western states. They made their home in Gervais, OR in the late 60's. After serving in the US Army in Vietnam as a military police officer, Paul moved to Chicago to attend school and began working in construction. He returned to Oregon a few years later where he met and married Susan. They were married fourteen years.



Paul was a painting & general contractor and real estate investor in the Salem/Keizer area for more than 40 years. He loved music trivia and listening to oldies music, and was a lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist in a band, Brass Cabbage, with his brothers in the early 70's. He was also an excellent billiards and poker player, and a longtime league bowler. He enjoyed painting and building creative things like metal yard art and unique vehicle add-ons.



Paul's main passion in life was motorsports. Over the years he built custom sandrails, drag-raced various vehicles, rode jet skis and his Harley, but above all, ATV's and dirtbikes led the way. He raced two-wheels and four-wheels for many years throughout the Northwest, riding circles around some people half his age. He built a motocross track on his property so others could come out to practice. He spent countless weekends at Sandlake, taking riders down gnarly tree shots (hill climbs) and coaching them on how to get out. He knew how to push people of all ages past their fears to keep trying and gave them the knowledge and confidence to succeed on their own. He was a mentor to many in all aspects of life. By his thirties, Paul knew so many people that he couldn't remember everyone by name, so he started calling people by 'Boss'. Soon thereafter, he became well known as the 'Boss Man'.



Paul was preceded in death by both parents, his youngest brother, Joe, and both sisters, Elma Springs and Lidia Amaya. He is survived by his son Michael (Andrea) of Corvallis, daughter Alisha (Rich) of Dallas, brother Ruben of Salem, grandson Sage, three grandaughters Stella, Valerie, and Maggie, and twelve nieces and nephews.



Interment with military honors will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Mt Angel. A Celebration of Life will follow from 6 - 9 p.m. at Cycle Country in Salem. The Celebration will be a casual, potluck-style gathering so please bring a food dish of your choice and share stories of Boss Man. All are invited to attend. His remaining ashes will be scattered at Sandlake on Sunday, March 31, 2019, rain or shine. Additional details will be announced via his Facebook page. Cremation services were handled by Keizer Funeral Chapel.



Donations may be made to either American Heart or . Better yet, next time you want to have a lazy, unproductive day, get off the couch and go ride. Ride hard, get your heart pumping, and push yourself to make it up that challenging hill. 'As Paul would often say, 'You have all the time in the world to rest after you die, so put it in second gear and punch it, and live life like every day is your birthday.' Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries