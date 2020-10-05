Paul E. Kelley



Paul E. Kelly passed away on September, 5, 2020 of age related causes. He was 89 years old. Paul was born on April 3, 1931 in Hastings, Michigan to Roy and Bernice (Thornton) Kelley. He graduated from high school in Middleville, Michigan in 1949. He entered the Air Force in 1950 at the start of the Korean conflict as a Military Policeman. After his discharge he served several years as a Police Officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He later re-entered the Air Force as a Security Police Officer and retired in 1972. He was stationed at numerous locations in the United States and overseas. He worked as a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer for the State of Oregon from 1972 until his retirement as District Supervisor in 1993. Paul was a member of the Public Employees Retirement System and a past member of the Fraternal Order of Police.



Survivors include his wife Yoko Haruta, sister Ellen Loftus of Battle Creek, Michigan, 1 nephew and 2 nieces, three daughters, Chris (Ronald) Crockett of Salem, OR, DeAnne (Robin) Prince of Silverton, OR, and Patricia Kelley of Phoenix, Az., 2 granddaughters and 1 great grandson. No Service is planned. Arrangements by Alpha Cremation and Burial Services of Eugene. Private inurnment will be at Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene.









