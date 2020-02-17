|
|
Paul Edward Hunt
Salem - Paul Edward Hunt passed from this world February 6th, 2020.
Paul was born to Mary Pearl and Chester Allen Hunt on March 26th, 1957 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Paul spent his childhood as a military dependent primarily in Tennessee, Texas, Okinawa and Florida. Paul continued his father's legacy with a tour in the US Army Corps of Engineers. Paul then went on to a career in electronics technology in various locations across the country from Florida, Arizona, Oklahoma and finally settling in Oregon since 1996 with his wife Debbie and his younger three children.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents Mary Pearl and Chester and is survived by his wife Debra, children Allen and Annette Hunt, Elizabeth Hunt, Katherine and Jared Winter, and James Hunt. His grandchildren include Allen Hunt Jr, Alex Hunt, and Dillon Hunt. Paul is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Donna and Milo Caloza, their children and grandchildren. Other family members include brothers and sisters in law Lori and Daniel Chaulk, Joseph and Sheri True, John and Margaret True, Kimberly and Thomas Bellwood, Daniel True and Stephanie Dow, and all their children and grandchildren. Paul also has many family of his heart, too numerous to specify here but always in his thoughts.
Paul, a quiet man with a sly and dry sense of humor, loved his primary and extended family intensely. He was fascinated with the mystical and fantastic in many aspects, including his spirituality. Paul was insatiably curious - leading him to befriend individuals across all walks of life. His sturdy and determined spirit kept him with us for many years even when his body failed him. May his red dragon live on.
Services include a memorial mass at St Edwards in Keizer Oregon as well as a celebration of life later in the day in the Salem Keizer area. Times and locations are listed below:
Saturday, February 29th - Rosary at 10:30 am and Memorial Mass 11 am at St Edwards Catholic Church (5303 River Rd. N) in Keizer, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020