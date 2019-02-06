|
Paul Huber
Salem - Paul Johan Huber, a loving husband, father, and brother, passed away on January 13, 2019, at the age of 97 years. Paul will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend Kathleen, and their children, Phillip and Renee, by his four grandchildren and by his brother and sister Erwin and Margret. Paul will also be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
A native of Wil, Switzerland, Paul had a long journey through life. Born in 1921 and growing up in a poor family, his Father lost his business during the "Great Depression" of 1929. Paul lost out on a normal education during the 2nd world war due to having to spend most of those years in the Swiss Army. Trying to get on with his life he immigrated to New Zealand in 1951. After three years, he moved to America, settling in California, where he met his wife of 52 years, Kathleen. They moved to Salem, Oregon in 1973 and have lived there ever since. Paul was very active with the Salem branch of Fraternal Order of Eagles where he was their President off and on for many years.
A Celebration of Paul's life will be held at 1pm to 3pm, on Sunday, February 10th, 2019, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2771 Pence Loop SE, Salem, OR 97302
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 6, 2019