Macy and Son Funeral Home
135 NE Evans St
McMinnville, OR 97128
503-472-6151
Paul Joseph Crowley

Paul Joseph Crowley Obituary
Paul Joseph Crowley

Lafayette - Paul Joseph Crowley passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2020, at his home in Lafayette. He was 53 years old.

Paul was born on September 27, 1966, to parents John William and Shirley Jean (Ellern) Crowley, in Portland, Oregon. He married Lien Thi on May 4, 2007 in Oregon City. He worked as an insurance claim adjuster for most of his career.

Paul is survived by his wife Lien, and sons Jordan Alec Boyd and Caleb Jack Crowley. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 1st, at St. James Catholic Church. A viewing will take place the day prior, January 31st, from 4-8pm at Macy & Son Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum in McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
