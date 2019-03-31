Services
Crest Lawn Funeral Home
800 W Jackson St
Cookeville, TN 38501
931-526-6384
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Bell Hall Auditourium/ Nursing Building at Tennessee Technological University
Dr. Paul Nicholas Jacquin, M.D.

Cookeville, TN - Dr. Paul Nicholas Jacquin, M.D. 74, of Cookeville, Tennessee and formerly of Salem, Oregon passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Paul married Susan Jane Gilbert-Knutson Jacquin on March 19, 1994, in Salem, Oregon.

Paul is survived by his wife and her daughter Julie, his two daughters Emilie Schreiber of Poway, California and Susan Kranitz of Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as his two grand-daughters Allie (15) and Evie (12) Schreiber and his sister Susan Fulton of Brandon, Mississippi.

A Celebration of Life for Dr. Paul Nicholas Jacquin, M.D. will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Bell Hall Auditourium/ Nursing Building at Tennessee Technological University at 1:00 pm with full military honors.

To sign the online guestbook and to send the family a message please visit: www.crestlawnmemorial.com

Arrangements entrusted to Crest Lawn Funeral Home - Cremation Center.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 31, 2019
