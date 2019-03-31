|
Dr. Paul Nicholas Jacquin, M.D.
Cookeville, TN - Dr. Paul Nicholas Jacquin, M.D. 74, of Cookeville, Tennessee and formerly of Salem, Oregon passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Paul married Susan Jane Gilbert-Knutson Jacquin on March 19, 1994, in Salem, Oregon.
Paul is survived by his wife and her daughter Julie, his two daughters Emilie Schreiber of Poway, California and Susan Kranitz of Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as his two grand-daughters Allie (15) and Evie (12) Schreiber and his sister Susan Fulton of Brandon, Mississippi.
A Celebration of Life for Dr. Paul Nicholas Jacquin, M.D. will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Bell Hall Auditourium/ Nursing Building at Tennessee Technological University at 1:00 pm with full military honors.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 31, 2019