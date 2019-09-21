|
Nov. 27, 1927 – Aug 3, 2019
Paula Maple, 91, of Salem, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, August 3, 2019. She had been looking forward to being with her Lord.
She was born in Toledo, Oregon, to Katie and Hugo Meyer. Paula was the youngest of 10 children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Howard Landis and her husband of 14 years, David Maple. She is survived by her son Howard Landis and daughter-in-law, Ingrid, of Bay City, Washington, her older sister, Katie Davenport of Toledo, Oregon, and many nieces and nephews.
She grew up in Shaw, a few miles east of Salem, where she attended school. During her married life, she lived in Washington. She moved back to Salem in 1997, years after her husband had passed. She wanted to be near an older sister, Margaret Nuber, nephew John Nuber and a niece, Marie Averette.
Paula was a loving mother, a special aunt, and a good friend to many. She was a long-time member of Court Street Christian Church in Salem. She worked in nursing homes and for 15 years served as a "Grandma" at the Salem Child Development Center under the State Foster Grandma program.
With her health failing, she moved into the Wilson House in Salem, where she lived for the past two years.
She will be missed by all who knew or cared for her. A memorial service will be held for her at Court Street Church on Saturday, September 28th, at 11:00 am.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 21, 2019