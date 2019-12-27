|
|
Paula Raff Hyatt
Paula Raff Hyatt died peacefully on 12/25/2019 in Eugene, OR after a full and active 95 years of life. Born in Chicago, IL on 10/1/1924, she grew up in Highland Park, IL and earned her Bachelor's degree from University of Iowa. She taught physical education in Michigan and Oregon before settling in Salem, where she married Kim Hyatt in 1962. The two shared a great love of the out-of-doors and were lifetime members of the Chemeketans outdoor club. Paula enjoyed music, travel, and card games, and she could still beat us all at Progressive Rummy and Scrabble right up until the end.
Paula was preceded in death by Kim in 2017. She is survived by daughters Karen Hyatt (Dune Erickson-Hyatt) and Gwen Hyatt (Twila Jordahl).
No services will be held. Please remember Paula by keeping her in your thoughts whenever you are out of doors.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019