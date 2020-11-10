Paula Sue Spradling Duff



7-14-57 to 10-30-20



Paula was born in St. Louis and moved to Oregon in 1963. She graduated from Sprague High School, started her family, and went to work. She dedicated her life to taking care of others, working in the medical field. She was a long-time resident of Aumsville. Paula loved her cats, her family, good food, socializing. She enjoyed going to the casino and the coast and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She is survived by her 3 sisters, Annie, Ginger, Sandra; 3 brothers, David, Lloyd, & Ed; her 3 Children, Cristina, Jamie, and Jason; as well as 18 grandchildren, whom she loved dearly and referred to her as Mimi. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, and 2 nephews. Service will be held Wednesday November 11th, 2020 at South Salem Church of the Nazarene located at 1661 Boone RD Salem, OR 97306 at 4 PM.









