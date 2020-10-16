Paulina Solis



Stayton - Paulina, 81, passed away surrounded by family on October 13, 2020 at her residence in Mehama. She was born to Severiano and Concepcion Reyes in Alamo, Texas on July 9, 1939. Paulina has lived in Oregon since 1952. On August 12, 1959 she married her husband Reynaldo Solis in Stayton at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Together they raised 5 children whom all attended Stayton High School. The family were faithful members of the church their parents were married in. Paulina worked for Stayton Canning Company later named Norpac on the production line for 36 years. Her hobbies included her love for family and gardening. She is preceded in death by her parents: Severiano and Concepcion Reyes; 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Paulina is survived by her husband: Reynaldo Solis; her daughters: Maria (Juan) Bedolla of Stayton; Nedin (Jamey) Tonkin of Scio; Ilda (Jeff) Unrau of Lebanon; and Elsa (Jo) Solis of Salem and her son: Eloy (Diane) Solis of Stayton. She is survived by family: Luciano Reyes of Stayton and Felix Reyes of Turner. Lastly her beloved 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.









