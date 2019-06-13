Services
Pauline A. Belden

Pauline A. Belden

Aumsville - Pauline, 93, died June 11 in Sublimity. She was born in Tulsa, OK and moved to Turner in 1943 living in Aumsville and West Stayton. Pauline married Benjamin O. Belden on December 6, 1945 in Longview, WA, he preceded her in death in 1991. She and her husband farmed together all of their adult life. Pauline was very active in the Parent Club, Community Club and Home Extension. She enjoyed painting and doing ceramics, gardening (supplying tomatoes to all the neighbors), and her green thumb showed through on the flowers she grew. Pauline is survived by children: Benjamin T. (Delores) Belden of Canyon City, Marie Storm of Carlton and Jim (Cindy) Belden of Aumsville; brother: John Freeman of Scio; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Oralane Durkee. A graveside service will be Saturday, June 15 at 10:00 am at Lone Oak Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am at the Stayton United Methodist Church. Contributions may be made to Marion County 4 H or the Ronald McDonald House. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 13, 2019
