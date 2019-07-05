Services
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Salem First Baptist Church
395 Marion Street NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Lawry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Lawry


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Lawry Obituary
Pauline Lawry

Salem - November 1, 1926 - June 27, 2019

Pauline departed this life and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 27, 2019. She was born in Portland, Oregon, the only child to Fred and Doris Hines. In 1948, she married World War II veteran Thomas Lawry from Portland, and together they raised three sons.

Pauline and Tom lived in Valsetz, Oregon, for twelve years and then moved to Salem in the 1960s. Pauline was a member of Salem First Baptist Church for 57 years. She loved reading, music, gardening and art and was known for giving away her colorings to encourage friends and family in her later years. She also loved being with her family and friends.

Pauline was preceded in death by Tom, her husband of 63 years. She is survived by sons Paul, Daniel and Peter, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will take place on July 6 at 2 pm at Salem First Baptist Church, 395 Marion Street NE.
Published in StatesmanJournal from July 5 to July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
Download Now