Pauline Lawry



Salem - November 1, 1926 - June 27, 2019



Pauline departed this life and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 27, 2019. She was born in Portland, Oregon, the only child to Fred and Doris Hines. In 1948, she married World War II veteran Thomas Lawry from Portland, and together they raised three sons.



Pauline and Tom lived in Valsetz, Oregon, for twelve years and then moved to Salem in the 1960s. Pauline was a member of Salem First Baptist Church for 57 years. She loved reading, music, gardening and art and was known for giving away her colorings to encourage friends and family in her later years. She also loved being with her family and friends.



Pauline was preceded in death by Tom, her husband of 63 years. She is survived by sons Paul, Daniel and Peter, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will take place on July 6 at 2 pm at Salem First Baptist Church, 395 Marion Street NE. Published in StatesmanJournal from July 5 to July 6, 2019