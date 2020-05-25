|
Pauline Marie Peterson
Silverton - On May 20, 2020, Pauline Marie Peterson, loving mother and sister passed away at the age of 76 at her home in Silverton, Oregon surrounded by her family.
Pauline was born on June 26, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA to Paul and Mary Nicassio.
Pauline received her AA degrees in Creative Writing and Phlebotomy. Pauline had a passion for writing sentimental poetry and cards for everyone who needed encouragement. Phlebotomy was just a job, but writing was a passion! Her cards became works of art.
Pauline spent endless hours on the phone encouraging all who needed it, and prayed for and with them even into the wee hours of the morning. She was never too busy for her family and friends.
Pauline loved "her man" Tom Selleck in the TV series Blue Bloods.
Pauline was preceded in death by her father Paul and her mother Mary. She is survived by her three children, Marcelline, Gerald Jr., (daughter in law and best friend, Patty) and Theresa, her siblings Marilea, Robbie, Paul, Christine, and Michael, her grandchildren Jordan, Justin, Meghan, Gerald III, Andrew, Eddie, Brandie, Britnye, Tesla, Dyllin, Nicholas, and Chandler, and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Ungers Funeral Chapel - Final resting place at Valley View Cemetery in Silverton, OR. Please sign guest book at www.ungerfuneralchapel.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 25 to May 27, 2020