Pauline Middlemiss
Pauline Alice Middlemiss, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away August 14, 2020 at 99 years of age.
Pauline was born in Salem, Oregon on June 20, 1921 to Calvin Otis Lightfoot & Ruth Alice Dawson, the first of 5 siblings, Thelma, Velma, Betty Lou & Rena Ann. Her parents moved to Silverton, Oregon when she was about 3 years old. She attended Silverton High School and graduated Valedictorian in 1939. She earned her B.A. degree in General Arts & Letters from the University of Oregon in 1943.
She worked for the Western Union following graduation, first in Portland, then Vancouver & Coos Bay & finally Salem, Oregon where she remained until meeting Bob McBride, 2nd Lieutenant stationed at Camp Adair. When he returned from the occupation army in Germany, they were married in 1947 in Salem, immediately moving to Olathe, Kansas, his home.
She worked for Hedrick Abstract Company then as Deputy Register of Deeds for Johnson County, Kansas where she remained until they adopted their 2 children in 1954 & 1957. When the children were in school she returned to work part-time for Kansas Power and Light Company and then full time for Social & Rehabilitation Services, Olathe-Leavenworth Area Office where she remained 23 years. She & Bob McBride were divorced in 1981. In 1990 she got remarried to John Middlemiss, a former classmate, and returned to Silverton. After John's passing in 2004, Pauline stayed in Oregon as she had many great friends to enjoy until she moved back to Olathe, Kansas in 2018 where she enjoyed her good friends here.
Her passions in life were reading, dancing, travel & learning. During her child rearing years her attentions focused on Pre-School PTA, PTA, Room Mother, church activities and committees, extension unit meetings, League of Women Voters and family activities. After her divorce her energies were directed to all things physical - square dancing, line dancing, ballroom dancing, camping, canoeing and health clubs. She belonged to the Volksmarch Club & the Orienteering Club and was very active. After her remarriage her activities included concerts, plays, eating out and extensive traveling. She belonged to Kiwanis Club, Friends of the the Library, Silverton Hospital Auxiliary, the Silverton Murals Society, Silverton Library Book Club, AAUW Book Club, the Senior Centers in Silverton and Salem and enjoyed enrollment in Write Your Life Story and Silvertones and singing for a time in the Christian Church choir.
Pauline loved the Kansas fall tree colors. She could admire and see the beauty in a weed as if it were a beautiful flower. She loved life.
Pauline is survived by her children, Calvin (Merry) McBride, Ann McBride, grandchild Jennifer McBride, a special niece, Valerie (Corey) Reith, several nieces, nephews and all of John Middlesmiss' family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Silverton Kiwanis Club for their scholarship fund, P.O. Box 754, Silverton, OR 97381.
Cremation has been entrusted to Heartland Cremation & Burial Society in Kansas City, MO. Online condolences can be extended at Heartlandcremation.com