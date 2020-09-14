1/1
Pearl Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lavina "Pearl" Johnson was born Dec. 22, 1934 to Clarence Herman Moore and Mae Myrtle Punch in Merrill, OR. She grew up just south on a farm in Tulelake, CA surrounded by potatoes, wheat, hay and cattle. Pearl graduated from Tulelake High School and attended Linfield College in McMinnville, OR. Being active in music from a young age, Pearl, became very accomplished with the piano, playing regularly in Tulelake Presbyterian Church. She later with a group of friends met Earle Neal Johnson who was attending OTI college and later graduated, Cum Laude. Pearl and Earle fell in love and happily wed each other just before Earle enlisted in the USAF and were stationed in France during the Korean War. After returning home from duty, they settled on a homestead, west of Salem. Pearl often got lost in her world of music, mostly behind her piano, even sharing her story in the statesman journal of her father surprising her with a new piano as a girl. Playing for her church family, many weddings and during the holidays, creating many fond memories that will live on with her family.

Pearl and Earle were both very active in their community, quick to donate their time and abilities to different organizations and events, including the local Grange, Right to Life Committee, West Salem Baptist Church, the Lioness Club, and Polk County Fair, where she got to display her talents in the kitchen as well as textiles alongside her daughter, Teresa Bacon.

Pearl is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Howard and Cecil Moore, along with her loving husband, Earle Neal Johnson, and her daughter, Teresa Bacon. She is survived by her two sons Michael and Edward Johnson. Grandchildren: Tosha(Heath) Ferrando, Donni Johnson, Jed Johnson, Diane Johnson, Samantha(John) Davila, Abigail Johnson, Hannah(Brian) Allbee, Jacob Johnson. Great-Grandchildren: Blake and Maci Ferrando, Hunter Dean, Ezekiel and Caitlyn Allbee. She loved her family dearly, she will be missed in this life.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday September 19th at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington St.- Dallas, OR 97338 - In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Union Gospel Mission. www.dallastribute.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved