Pearl Sunderman
Salem - Pearl Ann Sunderman passed away in Salem on November 1st. Pearl was born on October 4, 1925 in Columbus, Nebraska, the daughter of Walter and Eula Hobbensiefken. She married Maurice Sunderman on September 17, 1955 in Eugene, Oregon. She was a long time resident of the Stayton area. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Aumsville. She was a homemaker for many years. She was actively involved with Child Evangelism Fellowship for many years. Pearl is survived by her sons Wayne (Nancy) of Salem, and Dale (Carolyn) of Stayton, five grandchildren, and her sister Shirley (Jan) Wilbanks of Eugene. She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice in 2001, and her brother Dean (Mary) in May 2019. A memorial service will held on Friday, November 15th, 2:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church in Aumsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CEF of Oregon Capital Area, 1380 Church St NE, Salem, OR 97301.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019