Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Aumsville, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Sunderman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Sunderman


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Sunderman Obituary
Pearl Sunderman

Salem - Pearl Ann Sunderman passed away in Salem on November 1st. Pearl was born on October 4, 1925 in Columbus, Nebraska, the daughter of Walter and Eula Hobbensiefken. She married Maurice Sunderman on September 17, 1955 in Eugene, Oregon. She was a long time resident of the Stayton area. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Aumsville. She was a homemaker for many years. She was actively involved with Child Evangelism Fellowship for many years. Pearl is survived by her sons Wayne (Nancy) of Salem, and Dale (Carolyn) of Stayton, five grandchildren, and her sister Shirley (Jan) Wilbanks of Eugene. She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice in 2001, and her brother Dean (Mary) in May 2019. A memorial service will held on Friday, November 15th, 2:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church in Aumsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CEF of Oregon Capital Area, 1380 Church St NE, Salem, OR 97301.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now