Peggy Davidson-Steel
Hubbard - Peggy Davidson-Steel was born in Palmdale, California on July 5th, 1961 and lived most of her life in Hubbard, Oregon. Peggy passed away on April 4th, 2019 at the age of 57 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her parents, Thomas and Gail McCain, wife Jo Steele, daughters Joni and Jamie, siblings Judy, John, Linda, Barbara, Ricky, Connie, and Christina, and 7 loving grandchildren.
As testimonies have expressed, Peggy's acts of loving kindness, selflessness towards many countless lives, and even being known as a peacemaker by some, she will be sorely missed, especially by her family.
A ceremony to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at Hubbard Chapel at 3150 2nd St, Hubbard, OR 97032 on Friday April 12th, 2019 at 3:30pm.
"We will always carry your memories in our hearts."
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 9, 2019