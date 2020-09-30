1/1
Peter John Bakker
Peter John Bakker

March 29, 1950 - August 19, 2020.

Pete was raised on a dairy farm in Perrydale Oregon. He was an active FFA member and officer and graduated from Perrydale High School.

Pete worked most of his life as a pipefitter in Portland Oregon and was the longest serving officer of Local 290. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who also enjoyed scuba diving, traveling and collecting artifacts.

Pete recently moved to Pacific City where he had spent trips to the beach as a child. He loved living at the coast and observing the local wildlife.

Pete is survived by his son Geoffrey Bakker, daughter Jessica Berk (Garrett), grandsons Jason and Cole Berk, and brother Robert Bakker.

Services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
