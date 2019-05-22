Peter N. Anderson



Salem - On April 5, 2019, after 1 ½ years of continuous decline, we lost a gentle, sweet musical man to respiratory failure from advanced ALS disease .



Peter was born in Panama City, Florida at Tyndall AFB to military parents Marian Jean (Sauer-deceased) and Norris Anderson (deceased). His siblings and he had many adventures and lived in Illinois and California with summer visits to his beloved grandparents in West Bend Wisconsin. Siblings include: Nancy Gonzales (Texas), Karen Bissonette (Jim-Missouri), Mark (deceased) and David (deceased). Children and grandchildren are: Patrick (Emily, Finn, Grey and North-Florida), Samuel (Sarah, Gretta, Beckett-New York) and Regan (Oregon). Wife of 30 years, Vernadene.



His careers : Trus Joist Corporation in MicroLam manufacturing and Intel Corporation in Hillsboro primarily as a Functional Test Engineer. Following retirement he worked for Capital Community Television in Salem. In these careers he was consistently praised for taking pride in his work, valuing teamwork, successful completion of projects, willingness to learn new skills and attention to detail.



Life was endless joy to him and he explored it thoroughly in his woodcarving; guitar making and playing; karate; reading political/fantasy/social issues books; giving to his community through League of Women Voters /Marion Polk Foodshare/ Congregations Helping People/ Habitat for Humanity. He expressed being a Lutheran and a Presbyterian throughout his life (grandparents were Lutheran ministers) by being a Deacon, serving on worship committee, singing and playing guitar in chancel choir and in special music. Creation Care was part of his spirit and celebrated by walking/running events, hiking and camping with Chemeketans and other friends, through church missions, gardening and visiting National Parks.



In his own words, his hopes were to work toward a peaceful political system, take a trip to homeland in Norway, do a bicycle trip in Oregon, visit more National Parks, spend more time with his wife, Vernadene, his children and to have increased confidence in playing music in front of people.



A celebration of Peter's life will be 2:00pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Salem. Donations may be made to the ALS Association of Oregon or to Willamette Valley Hospice. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary