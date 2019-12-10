Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Phebe Grace Bennett

Salem - Jan. 22, 1935 - Dec. 8, 2019

The most wonderful woman we've ever known walked through the gates of heaven holding the hand of Jesus. Our hearts are breaking but we know she is whole again.

Phebe was born to Gladys Harriet (Stearns) and Jess Fleming in Rockypoint, Wyoming. She had 4 brothers, Gail, Frank, Chuck and Don. Her family moved to the Willamette Valley in the 1930's. She married Rodney Bennett in Portland on March 26, 1955. They had 5 children, Kathryn, Lucie, Steve, Barbara and Sandi. She grew up as a farm girl and became a military wife, eventually settling in Silverton. Phebe's love for God and her family was always evident and unwavering.

Celebration of Life: Saturday, December 14, Salem Bible Church, 11:00 am.

Graveside service: Monday, December 16, Willamette National Cemetery 11:00 am.

A special thank you to Michele and her staff at Harmony House for the love, care, & compassion for our beloved Phebe while she was with you.

Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
